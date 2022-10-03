Former Sheffield United target could face Blades after QPR trio passed fit for Bramall Lane trip
A former target of Sheffield United could come up against the Blades on Tuesday afternoon after a trio of QPR players were passed fit for their trip to Bramall Lane.
Jake Clarke-Salter, who was thought to be a player of interest for the Blades in the summer after leaving Chelsea as they looked to strengthen their backline, opted to remain in London and is fit again for Michael Beale’s side.
Beale can also call upon Kenneth Paal – who, like Clarke-Salter, limped off at the weekend during victory at Bristol City – for the test against league leaders United, while Rob Dickie returns to the R’s squad.
“Kenneth has recovered, Jake has recovered Rob Dickie is back and there are no other issues,” boss Beale said.
“He is tough, is Kenneth. He’s alright. It was just a knock.
“If he was on the other side of the pitch he would have played on.