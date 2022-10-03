Ex-Watford and Burnley bosses in frame as Sheffield United’s rivals Middlesbrough look for new manager following Chris Wilder exit
Middlesbrough, Sheffield United’s Championship rivals, are on the hunt for a new manager after parting company with former Blades boss Chris Wilder earlier today.
Boro confirmed in a statement that Wilder’s contract had been terminated, with the north-east side third bottom of the Championship table.
Bookies wasted no time compiling odds on the next man in at the Riverside, with recently-sacked Watford chief Rob Edwards tipped for a quick return to management after being installed as the early favourite.
Most Popular
-
1
Former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal linked with return to England with old foes Hull City
-
2
Plymouth Argyle boss makes Sheffield Wednesday claim after admitting things may have changed
-
3
Chris Wilder: Former Sheffield United boss' contract 'terminated' by Middlesbrough
Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche has also been heavily backed, while reports suggest that ex-Huddersfield chief Carlos Corberán has also been sounded out about taking over.
Wilder was recently linked with the vacant Bournemouth job, with the former Cherries chief Scott Parker also linked with Boro.
A brief Middlesbrough statement read: “Middlesbrough Football Club have terminated the contract of manager Chris Wilder with immediate effect.”
“Leo Percovich will take over first team affairs in the interim basis, assisted by Craig Liddle, Mark Tinkler and Lee Cattermole.
"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Chris and his staff for all their hard work over the past 11 months.”
Wilder took over at Middlesbrough in November last year, replacing another ex-United manager in Neil Warnock.