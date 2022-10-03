Sheffield United: Defender "fine" after injury return as positive Anel Ahmedhodzic fitness news reported
Jayden Bogle is "fine" after his return to the Sheffield United side after injury, boss Paul Heckingbottom has reported, ahead of tomorrow night's home clash with Queens Park Rangers.
The former Derby County defender made his first appearance for the Blades' first team since February at the weekend, after returning from knee surgery that curtailed his campaign and forced him to watch from the sidelines as their bid for promotion ended in such heartbreaking fashion in the play-offs.
A half-hour cameo in a 1-1 draw with Birmingham City showed some of the qualities that made the 22-year-old such a big loss last season and amidst a remarkable defensive injury crisis, Heckingbottom and his coaching staff must decide whether to risk recalling Bogle from the start or stick with winger Reda Khadra as an auxiliary wing-back.
"No, all good," said Heckingbottom when asked if he had any fresh injury issues to contend with.
"Everyone who was involved on the weekend all trained today so everyone's good."
On Bogle, he added: "He's fine. He looked fine, didn't he? It worked out well, it's a step up for him and it's first-team football but he's been working hard fitness-wise.
"He's been working hard and had a bit of time with the U21s and a couple of weeks training. It was the right thing to do in the game I felt, so that's why we did it.
"But I also think, as we look back, it's two birds with one stone, if you like, as a real good progression for him and where he is coming back."
United also hope to welcome back Anel Ahmedhodzic, their influential centre-half, soon to ease their defensive injury woes, but the Bosnian won't be fit in time to face QPR after suffering a thigh issue before the recent international break.
"He won't be back for tomorrow," Heckingbottom, whose side are on a 10-game unbeaten run, said. "We're happy with where he is.
"We're led by how he reacts to stuff but we're pleased with where he is and how he's reacted. He's not feeling any symptoms and we'll keep moving him forward."