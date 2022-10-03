"Big moments" - Boss warns Sheffield United stars over "hungry" QPR threat at Bramall Lane

Heckingbottom's men are looking to bounce back from being held 1-1 by Birmingham City on Saturday, a result which ended their 100 per cent record at home so far this season.

But they are still 10 unbeaten and looking to strengthen their grip on top spot in the Championship, after their lead was cut to a single point at the weekend.

"QPR have still got for me the same threats as they had last year," Heckingbottom said of Rangers.

"They've got some good attacking players and good threat on the counter. Players who can have big moments.

"But there's a good hunger from them without the ball at the minute and they'll probably play out a bit more from the back and you try and get those players who are capable of big moments into the game that way.

"I expect the same tough game but it'll be a different set up behind the ball to Birmingham's.

"They'll be the same threat on the counter but if they make two or three passes that's when they try and get lots of movement ahead of the ball and their bigger players, or players capable of big moments, in good positions.

"So that may be slightly different as well. But we know we can cause them problems as well, and that's what we'll look to do."