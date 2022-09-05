Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although a 2-0 victory over the Tigers saw United register their first away victory of the campaign and return to the top of the Championship table, it once again came at a cost after losing Lowe in the first half.

The former Derby defender sustained the injury after haring back in an attempt to prevent Óscar Estupiñán from dragging the home side level. United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham pulled off a wonder double save to snuff out the chance, but Lowe had already pulled up sharply and indicated to the bench that he wouldn’t be able to continue.

Lowe, who returned to United in the summer after his successful loan spell at Forest last season, was starting to show the form that saw him help Forest win promotion to the Premier League after establishing himself as United’s first choice left wing-back.

But he now faces a long spell on the sidelines after Heckingbottom confirmed in his post-match press conference that Lowe had damaged his hamstring.

“It’s going to take as long as it takes,” the despondent Blades boss said.

Max Lowe of Sheffield United goes off injured at Hull City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Listen, he'll be back. No one is more disappointed than me but we have to get on with it.

“He’s strong, he’ll work hard and he’ll be back. He can be pleased with how he’s started the season and that’s what makes it tougher for us.