Former Blade looking for next step in career after leaving the Lane

Kyron Gordon has already made his transfer wish clear as the former Sheffield United man looks to take the next step in his career after leaving Bramall Lane this summer. The 21-year-old was earlier this month confirmed as one of four senior players who will depart at the expiry of their contracts, along with striker Billy Sharp and fellow defenders Jack O’Connell and Enda Stevens.

After coming through the academy ranks, Gordon made 10 senior appearances for the Blades, most recently in the 3-1 defeat at Stoke City last October, and memorably played for the Blades’ first-team alongside his brother, striker Tyler Smith. Smith is also on the lookout for a new club after leaving Hull City, with Gordon linked with a move to League Two giants this summer.

Gordon spent time last season on loan at Boreham Wood and his classy farewell message to the Blades made it clear where his priorities lie when it comes to choosing his next club. “It’s time to move on and probably for the best to get regular football elsewhere,” Gordon said. “I’m excited to see what next season holds and ready to kick on and prove a few people wrong!”

Gordon has been gearing up for the new season by working with a private coach in the Algarve, wearing his Blades kit from last season. Previously credited with transfer interest from the likes of Manchester United and Leeds United, Gordon is looking to kickstart his career again and the next move will be an important one.

Always a capable player when he was called upon, Gordon nevertheless struggled to stake a real claim for a starting berth in United’s first-team and was not helped by the system United play, with the overlapping centre-halves shape demanding defenders be as adept at creating attacks as often as they stop them.