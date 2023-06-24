Sheffield United are increasingly confident of agreeing a new deal with midfielder Ben Osborn ahead of the club’s return to pre-season training in just over a week’s time.

The former Nottingham Forest midfielder could have left Bramall Lane this summer after his contract came to an end, with United opening up talks with the 28-year-old earlier in the summer.

As The Star reported earlier this week, United had grown increasingly confident of securing at least one contract breakthrough with offers also made to John Fleck and Jack Robinson ahead of the new season.

Osborn suffered an injury-hit campaign last season and saw his season prematurely ended by a freak off-field injury but Paul Heckingbottom is a fan of the utility man, who has also been played at left wing-back and in an advanced role during his time at Bramall Lane.

Speaking back in February, Osborn said he “definitely” wanted to remain at Bramall Lane ahead of what at the time he hoped would be another crack at the Premier League.

“I love it here. I’ve had an unbelievable time,” he said. “I love the city. Being from Derby, I think Sheffield‘s a massive city and it feels like there’s always loads going off.

“The club, too. When I first came, it was unbelievable. The club was on a massive high and beating some top teams in the Premier League and to have a big season now would mean a lot.

“The people have been so welcoming and we’ve made friends everywhere we’ve lived in Sheffield. It just feels like there’s quite a bit more going on in this city, compared to what I’m used to.”