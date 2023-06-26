James Trafford, the highly-rated Manchester City goalkeeper, has signalled his intention to play first-team football again next season amid transfer links with newly-promoted Sheffield United and Burnley.

The 20-year-old, currently on duty with England U21s and a key part of their run to the quarter-finals of the European Championships this summer, spent last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers in League One and, according to reports over the weekend, would be let out by City in a potential £6m move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that instance City would protect their own interests with the usual array of buy-back and sell-on clauses and if that fee proves to be correct, then £6m would take up a significant chunk of the £20m budget boss Paul Heckingbottom is working with for permanent signings this summer. United extended the option in Wes Foderingham’s contract to keep him at the club for next season but both he and No.2 Adam Davies are scheduled to become free agents next summer and the chance to sign one of English football’s highest-rated young goalkeeping talents for such a low fee could prove a difficult one to ignore.

Trafford was named Bolton’s young player of the year last season as they reached the League One semi-finals and has been mooted as City’s potential back-up goalkeeper to Ederson next term, with Stefan Ortega linked with a move away. But, in echoes of Dean Henderson’s approach that saw him rise through the leagues through a series of loan spells, Trafford has signalled his intention to experience first-team football again when the new campaign begins.

“My long-term goal is playing in the Champions League and for England,” Trafford said earlier this summer. “If you want to be in the Champions League you’ve got to be in the top four teams in England.