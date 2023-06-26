Sheffield United hope that Mason Holgate’s existing relationship with Paul Heckingbottom will prove a key weapon in an expected transfer battle with Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest this summer.

The former Barnsley youngster has reportedly been given the green light to leave Everton this summer as the Toffees look to trim their wage bill, with the Blades and Forest both linked with a move. Holgate was a target of United’s previously, during Chris Wilder’s time in charge, with sources on Merseyside reporting that Holgate will be allowed to leave in this transfer window - either on loan or, if a suitable offer materialises, in a permanent deal.

Holgate, once linked with a £30m move to Manchester City on the back of his early performances for Everton, made only five Premier League starts last season and only two under Sean Dyche. In the first he was sent off for two bookings and the second came out of position at left-back against City.

Speaking soon after moving to Everton from Barnsley in a deal worth around £2m at the time, Holgate revealed he kept in touch with then-Reds boss Heckingbottom and remains indebted to him for his early work - a factor that United expect to come into play if they do follow up their existing interest in bringing the 26-year-old back to South Yorkshire.

“I have worked with Hecky since under-16s level,” Holgate said previously. “It seemed that whenever I went up an age, he did as well. He was a coach in the first team when I was there and I would say he has had the biggest impact on my career. I still phone and speak to him now. He watches my games, still gives me advice and tells me what I should be doing.

“When I was at Barnsley, Hecky and I used to do a lot of one-on-one work to improve my all-round game. We would watch clips together and stay behind to do extra work, all geared towards helping me get to the next level. I thank him for that, and Danny Wilson, who gave me my first-team debut.

“In lower divisions, it is hard to find a manager that will play young people. He gave me a chance and I took it. He did not have to keep playing me because when I got my opportunity it was only through injuries and suspensions. Once I did well, he kept me in. I was only 17 at that time so for him to keep faith was encouraging.”

If Holgate does arrive at Bramall Lane on loan this summer it would limit United’s options in the temporary market, with only two domestic loan signings permitted at any one time. United are also fairly well-stocked on the right side of their defence, with George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, Anel Ahmedhodzic and John Egan the right-footed defenders currently on their books.