This former Blades boss seems to be on the look out for his next managerial role.

Neil Warnock could be considering the next move in his managerial career after leaving Huddersfield Town in September. The former Sheffield United boss announced his retirement in April 2022, after 42 years in the dugout. However, he returned just ten months later to manage the Terriers for a second time.

Warnock has been out of a role for two months now but he seems to be mulling over the next chapter in his career. The 74-year-old has revealed he has received offers to take on a position in Scotland. This seems to be something that would be of interest to him, and he is taking into consideration his options over the coming months. Warnock also admitted he is 'disappointed' he hasn't yet managed a Scottish club.

"I am disappointed I’ve not been up in Scotland, because I love it. We've got a place in Dunoon, and I love coming up. I’ve had a few job offers down here these past few weeks, but I don’t want to do anything until after Christmas, maybe February," Warnock told the Hibs Observer.

"I love a challenge, you know those ones where someone says 'it’s an impossible job' or ‘they’re going to get relegated?’ — I love that, a backs-to-the-wall type thing.

"The kids are doing me a holiday in December when I’m 75, so I thought: 'I’ll have a relax over Christmas, instead of being in a hotel room somewhere!' You do get p****d off a bit [with management]. I suppose, not so much when you’re in it, because the adrenaline’s going, but when you’re on the outside looking in, you end up wondering: ‘How many hotels have I been in?’ 40-odd years of being a manager!"