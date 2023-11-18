How do both Sheffield clubs' home attendances compare to their Premier League and Championship rivals?

Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday boast loyal fanbases who have followed them through every high and low, and pack out their respective stadiums every home match.

Both Bramall Lane and Hillsborough are no easy ground for opposition sides to compete at, but how do their home crowds compare to other clubs in England's top two divisions?

We've taken a look at both the Blades' and the Owls' average home attendance so far this season and ranked them alongside the rest of the teams in the Premier League and Championship. Take a look at where Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fall in the list below...