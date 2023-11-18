Sheffield United face Newcastle fight as Everton boost survival hopes

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in bringing Argentine winger Benjamin Rollheiser to Bramall Lane but face a fight with Newcastle United if they are to do so.

According to Argentine newspaper Ole, Rollheiser is fully expected to leave current club Estudiantes de La Plata in January and the Magpies are one of several clubs tracking his progress.

The Blades have previous links to the winger stretching back to last summer when Alan Nixon of The Sun first brought his name to the forefront as an option for Paul Heckingbottom.

Nixon also reported that Newcastle’s Northeast rivals Sunderland had proposed an ‘ambitious’ loan bid for the starlet.

23-year-old Rollheiser’s career started off with River Plate before making the move to Estudiantes in 2022.

He has remained a constant figure in the starting eleven since his arrival and has notched 13 goals and 6 assists across 80 appearances.

Everton drop below Blades

Friday saw the unprecedented happen in the Premier League as Sheffield United’s relegation rivals Everton were slammed with a 10-point deduction for breach of financial fair play rules.

Everton's 10-point penalty is the largest ever handed out by the Premier League, but could be reduced on appeal.

The deduction puts them onto four points and drops them straight into the relegation zone, one point and one place below the Blades.

Everton released a statement claiming they will appeal the decision but as things stand it gives Sheffield United a huge boost in their bid for survival.

It means when the Premier League resumes on November 25, just one point and one team, Luton Town, separate the Blades from that golden 17th position.

Goalkeeper departs

Sheffield United confirmed that young goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst had left the club on a permanent deal on Friday evening.

The 22-year-old has joined National League side Wealdstone after five years in Yorkshire where he became a regular in the sticks for both Sheffield United Under-18s and Under-21s.

Dewhurst’s time with the Blades also saw him earn caps with England at Under-18s, Under-19s and Under-20s level.