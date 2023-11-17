News you can trust since 1887
New predicted Premier League table as Sheffield United and Burnley boosted by news of Everton points deduction - gallery

It's a dark day for Everton in Merseyside but news of a points deduction could hand Sheffield United a huge survival boost.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 17th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT

Sheffield United may have been handed a huge Premier League survival boost this international break as the top flight serves up a huge 10-point punishment to rivals Everton.

Sean Dyche's side were early relegation candidates after a dismal start to the season but had risen to 14th after three results in their last five matches. The Toffees have now sunk to 19th, one point below the Blades as a result of their points punishment.

The deduction comes after a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules. While hard to take for Everton fans, and condemned by many rival supporters, it could help Sheffield United in their survival fight. The Star looks at the Opta predicted table as news of the points deduction breaks.

Opta predicts a 84.3% chance of finishing 1st.

1. 1st - Manchester City

Opta predicts a 84.3% chance of finishing 1st. Photo: Getty Images

Opta predicts a 44.4% chance of finishing 2nd.

2. 2nd - Liverpool

Opta predicts a 44.4% chance of finishing 2nd. Photo: Getty Images

Opta predicts a 36.2% chance of finishing 3rd.

3. 3rd - Arsenal

Opta predicts a 36.2% chance of finishing 3rd. Photo: Getty Images

Opta predicts a 23.1% chance of finishing 4th.

4. 4th - Tottenham Hotspur

Opta predicts a 23.1% chance of finishing 4th. Photo: Getty Images

