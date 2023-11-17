It's a dark day for Everton in Merseyside but news of a points deduction could hand Sheffield United a huge survival boost.

Sheffield United may have been handed a huge Premier League survival boost this international break as the top flight serves up a huge 10-point punishment to rivals Everton.

Sean Dyche's side were early relegation candidates after a dismal start to the season but had risen to 14th after three results in their last five matches. The Toffees have now sunk to 19th, one point below the Blades as a result of their points punishment.

The deduction comes after a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules. While hard to take for Everton fans, and condemned by many rival supporters, it could help Sheffield United in their survival fight. The Star looks at the Opta predicted table as news of the points deduction breaks.

