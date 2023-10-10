Former Sheffield United and Burnley man favourite for League Two job

Sheffield United had the player for two years from 2011 to 2013

Former Sheffield United midfielder Kevin McDonald is the favourite for the Bradford City job. The Scotsman is currently in caretaker charge of the League Two club.

The Bantams made the decision to sack Mark Hughes last week following their slow start to the new season. They now have a big decision to make on who to bring in next.

Sheffield United landed McDonald back in 2011 and he spent three years at Bramall Lane. He went on to make 91appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit in all competitions, chipping in with five goals.

The 34-year-old signed for Bradford over the summer and now finds himself in caretaker charge. He guided them to a 1-0 win over Swindon Town last time out and said afterwards: “Clean sheets win you games,. We need to continue to work on that. They had chances today, but I felt we defended well. We closed spaces, we squeezed at times, and we dropped off at times. I felt we were good defensively.

“They (Swindon) are a good team, so we are glad to get three points. We know it will be a different ball game in the EFL Trophy, but we will go with the same mentality.

“We will go to Grimsby on Tuesday and we will work hard to win the game. We will need a good refresh and a rest tomorrow, ready to go for Tuesday, but we are looking forward to it.”

McDonald is the 1/1 frontrunner for the full-time job on BetVictor. The ex-Sheffield United man is then followed by Leam Richardson at 5/2, Danny Cowley at 4/1, Pete Wild at 12/1, Karl Robinson at 12/1 and Nathan Jones at 16/1.