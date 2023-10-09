News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Celebrations as Sheffield's 'man with the pram' wins award
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in our gallery from Fulham as supporters show backing for boss

Sheffield United supporters again turned out in numbers and were - briefly - given something to cheer during their team’s defeat at Fulham on Saturday.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:44 BST

The Blades fans backed their players from the away end at Craven Cottage, with a rendition of the ‘Hecky and Stuart McCall’ song showing their faith in manager Paul Heckingbottom amidst the club’s current bad run of form. United got themselves back on level terms at 1-1 through Antonee Robinson’s own goal, before a freak Tom Cairney strike and Willian’s finish earned all three points for the hosts.

Our snappers were once again out in force to capture Blades fans supporting their side, with 17 of the best photos in our latest fan gallery - can you spot yourself, or anyone you know?

Blades fans at Fulham

1. 1

Blades fans at Fulham Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Blades fans at Fulham

2. 2

Blades fans at Fulham Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Blades fans at Fulham

3. 3

Blades fans at Fulham Photo: Sportimage

Photo Sales
Blades fans at Fulham

4. 4

Blades fans at Fulham Photo: Sportimage

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Supporters