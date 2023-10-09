Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in our gallery from Fulham as supporters show backing for boss
Sheffield United supporters again turned out in numbers and were - briefly - given something to cheer during their team’s defeat at Fulham on Saturday.
The Blades fans backed their players from the away end at Craven Cottage, with a rendition of the ‘Hecky and Stuart McCall’ song showing their faith in manager Paul Heckingbottom amidst the club’s current bad run of form. United got themselves back on level terms at 1-1 through Antonee Robinson’s own goal, before a freak Tom Cairney strike and Willian’s finish earned all three points for the hosts.
