The Blades fans backed their players from the away end at Craven Cottage, with a rendition of the ‘Hecky and Stuart McCall’ song showing their faith in manager Paul Heckingbottom amidst the club’s current bad run of form. United got themselves back on level terms at 1-1 through Antonee Robinson’s own goal, before a freak Tom Cairney strike and Willian’s finish earned all three points for the hosts.