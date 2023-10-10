Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Iliman Ndiaye has revealed his desire to one day play in the English Premier League, an admission that will inevitably raise hopes of an emotional homecoming to Sheffield United. The Senegal international left the Blades in the summer after helping them to promotion to the top-flight, to join his boyhood club Marseille.

It was a tough choice for the young man, who was close to signing a new long-term deal at United before an eleventh-hour change of heart saw the Blades reluctantly sanction his sale on the eve of the new Premier League season. Ndiaye feels he made the right decision in the summer, despite acknowledging it was tough to leave the Blades after their remarkable journey together in such a short space of time.

United, who agreed to sell Ndiaye rather than lose him for free next summer when his current contract expired, have certainly missed him, sitting bottom of the table and without a win in their eight games so far. He took his time to settle in France, scoring his first and so far only Marseille goal in his 10th game for his new club, and has experienced Champions League and Europa League football already this season.

United insisted on inserting matching rights into the deal that took Ndiaye to Marseille, meaning a return is certainly feasible in theory. If Marseille do agree a deal to sell Ndiaye in the future, they must give United the option to sign him for the same price. It remains a long shot, given Ndiaye’s likely career trajectory and the sums that could be involved, and United would have to have consolidated themselves in the top-flight.

But owner Prince Abdullah felt the prospect was feasible enough to insist on the clause being inserted in the first place and Ndiaye’s apparent desire to test himself at the highest level in England makes a Bramall Lane return an intriguing prospect for the future - with the added potential of a discounted fee for United courtesy of their sell-on clause. Explaining his love for Marseille, Ndiaye said recently: “It started when I was five years old and I was given my first football kit; it was a Marseille shirt.

“But that’s not the only thing that makes me love this club. The fans, the crazy atmosphere in the stadium … I’ve always dreamed of playing in front of them. And the great players that I’ve seen playing for Marseille. It made me want to become like them. It’s a dream come true. One day I would like to play in the Premier League again; it’s a big championship. Maybe some day.”

Ndiaye revealed that the prospect of playing European football was a big factor in his choice, as was the chance to play alongside a childhood hero in former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. “When I was young, I watched him play all the time,” Ndiaye said. “So it’s nice to play with him. He pushes me a lot. When we do shooting sessions together, for example, he tells me how to do it. I really appreciate his help. I hope to reach the level he had during his career and do a lot of great things with him this season.”