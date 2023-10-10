Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United will look to use Chris Basham’s horrific injury at Fulham as motivation to kickstart their bid for survival. The 35-year-old Blades legend is facing a lengthy rehabilitation process after the freak fall on Saturday, which required an initial operation before a subsequent one followed.

Now in his 10th season as a Blade, Basham is one of the most popular figures at Bramall Lane and seeing him in such trouble on the Craven Cottage turf was a difficult sight for everyone connected with this football club. After lengthy medical treatment he was taken to a nearby hospital on gas and air, and with his left leg in a brace.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update via social media, Basham described himself as “devastated” and thanked the “football world” for their messages of support, as well as United and Fulham - plus their skipper Tim Ream, who stayed by Basham’s side until, and after, medical attention arrived following his horrific fracture. United’s players will have been hit hard by the sight of a teammate and friend in such strife but initially recovered from the blow of going 1-0 down to level up, before goals from Tom Cairney and Willian ensured their winless start to the season continued.

In a purely footballing sense it was another bitter blow to boss Paul Heckingbottom, who lost John Egan, Tom Davies and Basham to lengthy injuries within the space of seven days. Probably the only positive on another afternoon to forget was the performance of Auston Trusty, the former Arsenal man handed a full Premier League debut in the absence of Egan and who, with Basham also out, is now set for an extended chance to prove himself at top-flight level.

“To see him down for 15 minutes was pretty sickening. I really hoped it’s not bad but being down for that long, you can tell it’s bad,” Trusty said afterwards. “I just hope it’s not as bad as everyone thinks. It’s scary, especially with your family around. That’s the only way I can describe it as sickening, it’s not something you ever want to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But at the end of the day, it’s football and these things happen. We had to move on and play the game and it honestly makes you play harder when you see your teammate go down, to get the win for him. We said that at half-time, after seeing seeing our mate go down. I wanted to come in this press conference with you guys being hyped about the game, and talking about Bash and his injury was not what I planned.”