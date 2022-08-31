Fee revealed as Sheffield United man nears Premier League transfer - What boss said about "good deal"
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has described the deal to take striker Will Lankshear to Tottenham Hotspur as "a good one, for lots of reasons" with the move expected to be confirmed today.
The 17-year-old former Arsenal youngster will return to North London with Spurs, after the top-flight giants beat off competition from Brentford for the highly-rated striker's services.
Lankshear only joined United last year following his release from Arsenal, and Heckingbottom suggested the total value of the deal could top £2.5m when the teenager is officially unveiled as a Spurs player ahead of the transfer deadline.
"It's a good deal for lots of reasons," Heckingbottom, speaking after his side's 4-0 hammering of Reading, insisted.
"We really like him as a player, we think he’s got a good gift to score goals and credit to the academy staff for getting him in last year. "For us to get a deal potentially above £2.5m is fantastic business for a 17-year-old who could leave us next summer, for all intents and purposes.
"Once you get certain clubs, right or wrong, making contact with the player and their dad, it becomes difficult. He’s our player and we had to make sure the deal is right."
Heckingbottom suggested Lankshear had been offered a professional contract at United but remained on scholarship terms, seemingly making it more difficult for the Blades to keep him in their set-up.
"There's a pro' [deal] there but he doesn't have to sign it. You look at Brentford and Spurs, we were never going to offer the most money," Heckingbottom, United's former academy chief, added.
"We can offer that pathway. If it happens, when it goes through, we wish him well.
"We love the kid. Everyone involved deserves a big pat on the back for getting him here, identifying Arsenal may release him and getting him through the door.
"Because he could have gone elsewhere, for more money or better facilities. But he wouldn't have got better coaching elsewhere. That’s what we hoped would keep him. But unfortunately, we can’t.”
Revealing that Lankshear could have left United next summer, Heckingbottom added: "We could try and persuade him [to stay] but are we going to offer more money than Spurs? No.
"We can offer him that pathway, but it’s one of those things."