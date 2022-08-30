Paul Ince makes Sheffield United promotion prediction after 4-0 rout over Reading

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United returned to the top of the early Championship table after running riot against the Royals, with Oli McBurnie getting himself on the scoresheet for the second game in succession.

Iliman Ndiaye also scored another superb individual effort but defender Anel Ahmedhodzic stole the show, with two goals to continue his good start to life at Bramall Lane.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reading travelled north to Bramall Lane top of the Championship table but Ince, whose side went into the game on the back of three straight wins after losing 4-0 at Rotherham United on their last visit to South Yorkshire, admitted: "It was tough. They’re a good side.

"But as I said to the players just now, I’d have took nine points after the Rotherham game and that’s how you’ve got to look at it.

"It’s been a positive little run but it’s disappointed how it ended. But I’m pleased and proud of our players, nine points from 12 is a good return and we’ve got to go again at Stoke.

"We didn’t deserve anything out of the game. We didn’t reach the levels, we looked tired. They had an extra day off, the Millwall game took a lot out of us and it’s the same players.

Reading manager Paul Ince during the game against Sheffield United: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

"I said to them these are a very good outfit and when you’re taking off a £20m striker and replacing him with another one, that’s where we want to be in a couple of year’s time.

"Hecky [Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom] is a very good manager with a very good side and they’ll be up there come the end of the season. It’ll bring us down to earth, in a perverse kind of way. We’ve got to understand our remit is to stay in this league.