Paul Heckingbottom's reaction as Sheffield United go back top after Reading rout
Paul Heckingbottom was left "pleased" with Sheffield United's "pretty dominant" showing against Reading tonight, as they hammered the Royals 4-0 to go back to the top of the early Championship table.
In a game which pitted first against second in the early weeks of the season, United passed that particular test with flying colours against a Royals side who travelled north on the back of three wins in their last three games.
Anel Ahmedhodzic stole the show with a brace, the defender taking his tally in United colours to three since signing in the summer, while Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye both continued their good recent form with a goal in each half as United ran riot.
Ratings: Anel steals the show as Blades run riot against Reading
Next up for United is another high-flier in the early table as they travel to Hull City this weekend and Heckingbottom said: "From start to finish it was pretty dominant.
"I'm pleased with it, pleased with the players and how they performed. It was strong."
Heckingbottom was able to rest a number of key players, with both McBurnie and Ndiaye making way early and Tommy Doyle, making an impressive full debut, and George Baldock being replaced.
"We've got more missing. I want more options," Heckingbottom added.
"It was great to take Iliman and Oli off when they started flagging a little bit and inject energy with Reda [Khadra] and Rhian [Brewster].
"Then Bash [Chris Basham] for George - we've not had that replacement for George but with Bash we know we've got that.
"Macca [James McAtee] came on for Tommy and showed his qualities but we'll be even better when we get the other boys back."