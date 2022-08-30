United were close to their irresistible best at times in the first half and went ahead through striker Oli McBurnie’s header, his second in as many games.
A second early in the second half calmed any nerves, Anel Ahmedhodzic volleying home from a corner, before Iliman Ndiaye added a third to really seal the game.
Ahmedhodzic netted his second later on to put the gloss on his display as United returned to the top of the early Championship table.
Here’s how our man rated the Blades on another night to remember at the Lane ...
2. George Baldock 7
Another solid display down the right flank for the Blades man, which ended prematurely when he was replaced by Basham with around 12 minutes left. Hopefully that's just a precaution rather than anything injury-related, with Baldock being United's only fit senior right-back
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 9
Came back into the side at Basham's expense and doubled United's lead in the second half with a true striker's finish, volleying home Doyle's corner in front of the Kop. Added a second for good measure and is taking to life as an attacking centre-back very nicely indeed. Top tackle late on to preserve the clean sheet too
4. John Egan 7.5
Was indebted to his partner Norrington-Davies for bailing him out of trouble after a poor pass into midfield, and then a missed challenge, presented Reading with a superb chance to equalise in the first half. Recovered after that in fairness and the visitors didn't have much more of a sniff
