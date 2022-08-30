2. George Baldock 7

Another solid display down the right flank for the Blades man, which ended prematurely when he was replaced by Basham with around 12 minutes left. Hopefully that's just a precaution rather than anything injury-related, with Baldock being United's only fit senior right-back RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Photo: Tim Goode