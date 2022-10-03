The Welsh international joined Rangers on loan for the season, with an option to make the move permanent, but has struggled to make his mark at his new club after fitness issues.

He completed 90 minutes for the first time since last December at the weekend, scoring in a 2-1 win for Rangers against Bristol City, and said ahead of the trip to the league leaders: “You always get a few niggles when you have a bad injury so it has been a bit stop-start since I’ve been here.

“That’s probably the worst thing for me because I am someone who just wants to go – the physios will tell you that.

“I have just been on to them about doing more but I am happy to come through that and it was my first 90 minutes in God knows how long.

“The coaches here keep telling me to get into the box. As a striker that is where you are going to get most of your goals.

“That is something I have to get better at and the game proved to me that by just getting in there you will get those tap ins."

Tyler Roberts of Wales is on loan from Leeds United at QPR and is expected to face Sheffield United tomorrow evening (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Roberts is also keen to cement his place in Wales' squad for this winter's World Cup, as are Blades men Rhys Norrington-Davies and Adam Davies.

“That is obviously a big thing for any player in the summer transfer window – you have to be out there playing or you are going to be at risk of missing World Cup selection,” he said.

On leaving Leeds, Roberts added: “I had been injured as soon as the new manager [Jesse Marsch] came in so he hadn’t really seen me play.

“Throughout the summer, with the way we ended last season, they were always going to get in new players and give the manager his own transfer window.