A round up of the latest transfer news from across the Championship

The summer transfer window opens in a couple of days and the rumour mill is beginning to gather pace. Both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United have been linked with a host of players already this summer and it's fair to say they'll both be looking to add to their squads over the coming months.

They won't be the only teams doing business, though, with a host of Championship clubs starting to put transfer plans in place. Here's a look at what's happening elsewhere in the second tier.

Premier League clubs eye Asprilla

Manchester United and Brighton are among a number of clubs chasing Watford youngster Yaser Asprilla, according to journalist Guillermo Arango. Asprilla was one of Watford's brightest performers last season, bagging six goals and seven assists in 44 league appearances for the club.

It seems the Colombian's performances have not gone unnoticed either with the Premier League pair named among seven potential suitors. Borussia Dortmund, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, AC Milan and Bologna are also said to be keen on the 20-year-old.

However, the report claims Watford will be looking to pick up a fee of around £30 million, which might restrict those interested parties on the continent.

Fenerbahce want Luton man

Jose Mourinho has wasted no time getting to work at Fenerbahce it seems with the manager highlighting Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo is a potential summer target. That's according to a report from Turkish outlet Takvim, which claims Fenerbahce's sporting director will meet with the Hatters to discuss the possibility of a deal, with a fee of €8-10m being touted.

Adebayo, who has been with Luton since joining from Walsall in 2021, found the back of the net 10 times in the Premier League last season despite making just 16 starts. Luton have already seen a number of players linked away from Kenilworth Road after impressive displays in the Premier League and Rob Edwards will be keen to keep hold of as many players as he can to bolster their chances of bouncing back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Boro keen on Spurs starlet

According to Football League World, Middlesbrough are pushing to sign former Sheffield United youngster Will Lankshear. The 19-year-old is still waiting to make a senior debut in the game but after bagging 25 goals in 26 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur's U21s last season, he is said to be attracting interest.

The report names Boro as an interested party, but a host of Championship clubs are said to be keen on Lankshear's services on a temporary basis, with the youngster struggling to force his way into Ange Postecoglou's first-team plans.

Lankshear actually started his footballing journey with Arsenal before linking up with the Blades in 2021. However, after scoring 38 goals in 48 appearances for the club’s youth teams, he made the switch to Spurs in 2022 for a fee that could eventually rise to £2.5m.

