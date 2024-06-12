Position: Defence. Current club: Sheffield United. | Getty Images

Long-serving Sheffield United skipper’s future in balance after season-ending injury

Sheffield United are keen to see how skipper John Egan recovers from his season-ending injury before offering him a new deal to remain at Bramall Lane. The Republic of Ireland international is out of contract, with the Blades’ retained list earlier this month describing the club as being in “ongoing discussions” with the 31-year-old.

Egan’s contractual situation was complicated by a torn Achilles injury he suffered away at West Ham back in September, which came at an inopportune moment - both for the struggling Blades and their club captain, who was at that point approaching the final six months of his contract. The Star has been told that Egan is expected to return to full-time training later this summer, potentially around mid-July, with United looking to protect their own interests by making sure he recovers sufficiently before committing to a new deal.

In the meantime Egan and his representatives are also free to seek other opportunities elsewhere, but are likely to face the same issue elsewhere. Egan’s injury record since he came to Bramall Lane as United’s then-record signing in 2018 has been excellent but United are keen to avoid a repeat of last season’s injury frustration, which saw a number of key players missing for large periods of the campaign through injury.

Speaking about his injury to the Independent earlier this year, Egan said: “I just went to sidestep and felt like someone kicked me down the back of my leg.” Egan asked West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola who it was. “He was like: ‘No one was next to you’, so I thought, ‘I’m probably in a bit of trouble here’.” Of his future and the possibility of leaving United, he said coyly back in April: “It’s part of the game. You could be somewhere for six months, you could be somewhere for six years. You just never know.