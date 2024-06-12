Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A talented Sheffield Wednesday academy star who left the club with the record of one goal in his only senior match has sealed his next non-league switch.

Energetic midfielder Will Trueman followed in the footsteps of big name alumni Jude Bellingham, Ryan Sessegnon and Ademola Lookman in winning the Championship Apprentice of the Year award while in Owls colours back in 2021. He was a highly thought-of player at Middlewood Road and claimed the award ‘not only for exceptional work on the pitch, but also for commitment to their studies and work in the community’.

His only senior appearance at Wednesday came in a dead-rubber EFL Trophy clash against Leicester City’s under-21s at Hillsborough back in September 2022. With a youthful side that included senior men Cameron Dawson, Callum Paterson, Mark McGuinness, Jack Hunt and Mallik Wilks, the Owls strolled to a breezy 2-0 win thanks to a an early Paterson strike and a well-taken finish by Trueman on 52 minutes. Only 3,173 fans were at S6 to see the match.

Things didn’t work out for Trueman at S6 and he was released in May 2023, signing on at Mickleover Sports where he was a star man as they finished fifth in the Southern Central Football League. The switch followed on from a loan stint with the club in the 2022/23 campaign.

The now 21-year-old has now made his next move up the pyramid with a switch to National League North side Buxton FC in the sixth tier of English football. He’ll join up in midfield with another former Wednesday academy ace in Connor Kirby.

Speaking to The Star at the time of his senior bow at S6, then-Owls boss Darren Moore said on Trueman: “He is all energy with his game. He wants the ball. He never shies away from it. He has got a forward pass in him. He wants to drive and run forward with it. He wants to get in the box and score goals.