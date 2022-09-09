McNulty, still only 29 years of age, scored 10 league goals in 13 starts for the Blades after moving to England from Livingston before moving to Coventry City.

A transfer to Reading saw his career stall, with a number of loan spells before his time in Berkshire came to an end earlier this summer.

Off crutches again after a knee injury at the end of last season, McNulty told our sister title The Portsmouth News: "Every time I speak of Reading I drain myself with the negative energy that I had for that place.

"In football, when a manager doesn’t see you as part of his plans, that’s absolutely fine, you are not everyone’s cup of tea in terms of playing.

"But even when that’s the case there's a way of treating people, there’s a way of treating people fairly and with a bit of respect – and I don't think I got that.

"I’ll leave it there. I don’t want to go too much into it, I have said too much before, so I will keep it short and sweet.

Marc McNulty in his Sheffield United days (Blades Sports Photography)

"[The Reading spell] impacted on my career, I’ve been moving here, there and everywhere, having to train with kids, then having to go into a team not fit enough, playing catch up, and then moving teams again.

"I’ve picked up bad injuries, so this year I’m looking to get myself somewhere that the manager trusts me – and I trust myself to do well again.

"I’m 29, I still feel I could have my best years ahead of me, but the next move is quite an important one in terms of being right and playing for the right manager.

"When I play consistently, I back myself to score goals. The last couple of years have not been great, but I know I can get myself back to that level."

‘The last couple of years since I moved to Reading have, for whatever reason, been loan after loan after loan," the Scottish international added.

"Having to move house and move the family. It can be difficult to get settled.