Sheffield United hearts were shattered when they were denied a huge three points last weekend. Their trip to Bournemouth almost saw them come away with a win after leading the Cherries until the 90th minute. However, in an agonising turn of events, they were dealt a stoppage time blow as Enes Ünal netted the equaliser.

The Blades continue to throw everything they have at staying up this season. As we head into the international break, here's a roundup of some of the latest Sheffield United headlines for The Star.

Berge discusses relegation battle

Despite earning promotion with Sheffield United last season, Sander Berge opted to switch sides and join fellow Premier League arrivals Burnley. The Clarets paid £12 million for the Norwegian as part of their hefty summer recruitment drive.

However, his move sees him battling for survival alongside his old side. Both Burnley and United have struggled to pick up points this season and are now the favourites to be relegated at the end of the season.

As Vincent Kompany's side throw everything at a redemption run, Berge spoke to the BBC about Burnley's tussle with the bottom three.

"We're coming out and we're on the front foot. We've had a lot of close games where there's been fine margins, the West Ham game, when you're 2-0 up, you can't say anything else other than that is a missed opportunity.

"The Premier League and the Championship are two very different leagues, it's like day and night. It's easy to say that with us, Sheffield and Luton being in the bottom three that the gap is big, but it's for us to show that we can get better and do better."

Wilder opens up on player contract talks

Chris Wilder has insisted that Daniel Jebbison wants to remain at the club beyond the expiry of his contract this June, despite a report over the weekend that he is headed for the door. The 20-year-old has not featured for the Blades so far this season due to illness and injury.

Despite general contract talks being put on ice while United focus on their survival, Jebbison is the exception and Wilder remains hopeful that all parties can agree on a new deal.