Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kyle Walker’s ‘full focus’ is on securing further success with Manchester City - despite the England star conceding he would like to end his career at Sheffield United.

The 33-year-old kicked off what would go on to be a trophy-laden career with the Blades before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2009. After belatedly establishing himself in the Spurs side, Walker joined City in 2017 and has been a key part of the success story at the Etihad Stadium as he became a multiple Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner, as well as helping Pep Guardiola’s side win last season’s Champions League.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker opened up on what could lie ahead for him in an interview with Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE podcast last week as he admitted he would consider a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League and revealed he has aspirations of ending his career where it began at Bramall Lane. However, journalists Fabrizio Romano has revealed there are no talks ongoing over a possible move away from City.

He told CaughtOffside: “Kyle Walker is having another fantastic season for Manchester City, but he may have raised one or two eyebrows with his comments that he’d “never say never” to a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League. He was never close to Saudi last summer from what I know, let’s see if they come for him, but we know he was close to Bayern Munich. At the moment, however, his full focus is on Man City and he’s not negotiating with any other club.”

Former Blades striker lands shock international role

Former Sheffield United striker Dave Kitson has moved into international management - with a small island over 8,000 miles from Bramall Lane.

The 44-year-old scored 11 goals in 33 appearances during a one-season stay with the Blades before going on to bring down the curtain on his professional career with Oxford United. After retiring in 2014, Kitson worked as a television and radio pundit and recently stepped down as chairman of non-league club Arlesey Town. After launching his own academy in Reading, Kitson admitted he was looking for an opportunity to work closer to home and revealed he would be looking for ‘local opportunities as either chairman, director of football or board member for a semi-professional club in the Berkshire area’.

Spent nearly two years at Pompey after joining with Liam Lawrence in 2010 as Marc Wilson moved the other way. Made 72 appearances and scored 12 goals before moving on to Sheffield United and Oxford. Now chairman at non-league Arlesley Town and involved as a coach with Grenfell Athletic - a team formed in the community impacted by the tower fire which killed 72 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the former Blades frontman has now been confirmed as new national team manager and international ambassador of Nauru, a small island country situated off the north east coast of Australia with a population of just 12,500. Kitson will combine the role with playing for Reading Sunday League side Caversham United and is said to be ready to hold a training camp in Nauru during the summer as his new role gets underway.