Man City update given after Sheff Utd admission as former Blades star lands shock international role
Kyle Walker’s ‘full focus’ is on securing further success with Manchester City - despite the England star conceding he would like to end his career at Sheffield United.
The 33-year-old kicked off what would go on to be a trophy-laden career with the Blades before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2009. After belatedly establishing himself in the Spurs side, Walker joined City in 2017 and has been a key part of the success story at the Etihad Stadium as he became a multiple Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup winner, as well as helping Pep Guardiola’s side win last season’s Champions League.
Walker opened up on what could lie ahead for him in an interview with Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE podcast last week as he admitted he would consider a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League and revealed he has aspirations of ending his career where it began at Bramall Lane. However, journalists Fabrizio Romano has revealed there are no talks ongoing over a possible move away from City.
He told CaughtOffside: “Kyle Walker is having another fantastic season for Manchester City, but he may have raised one or two eyebrows with his comments that he’d “never say never” to a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League. He was never close to Saudi last summer from what I know, let’s see if they come for him, but we know he was close to Bayern Munich. At the moment, however, his full focus is on Man City and he’s not negotiating with any other club.”
Former Blades striker lands shock international role
Former Sheffield United striker Dave Kitson has moved into international management - with a small island over 8,000 miles from Bramall Lane.
The 44-year-old scored 11 goals in 33 appearances during a one-season stay with the Blades before going on to bring down the curtain on his professional career with Oxford United. After retiring in 2014, Kitson worked as a television and radio pundit and recently stepped down as chairman of non-league club Arlesey Town. After launching his own academy in Reading, Kitson admitted he was looking for an opportunity to work closer to home and revealed he would be looking for ‘local opportunities as either chairman, director of football or board member for a semi-professional club in the Berkshire area’.
However, the former Blades frontman has now been confirmed as new national team manager and international ambassador of Nauru, a small island country situated off the north east coast of Australia with a population of just 12,500. Kitson will combine the role with playing for Reading Sunday League side Caversham United and is said to be ready to hold a training camp in Nauru during the summer as his new role gets underway.
Nauru Director of International Development, Gareth Johnson told Football Oceania: “I first came into contact with Dave during 2020 through our mutual interest in travel when we began discussing a few projects, one of them being Nauru. As things have quickly progressed I am now happy to be in a position to offer him the management role. He genuinely cares about the project. One of the reasons for such a high profile appointment is to help the game, not just in Nauru, but the whole region.”
