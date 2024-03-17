It has been a challenging season for both clubs on the Sheffield divide as United and Wednesday struggle at the wrong end of the Premier League and Championship tables.

The Blades are currently sat at the bottom of the Premier League after winning just three of their 28 games and there will need to be a major turnaround in fortunes from Chris Wilder's men if they are to mount a serious bid to extend their stay in the top tier beyond a solitary season.

Wednesday's plight is not quite as extreme but Saturday's 6-0 hammering at the hands of promotion chasing Ipswich Town has done little to help their efforts to escape the Championship relegation zone. All eyes are now on Friday night's home clash with Swansea City as Danny Rohl's side look to claim a win that could lift them out of the drop zone.

Despite their struggles, both United and Wednesday have been able to count on some remarkable backing from their supporters - but how do home attendances at Bramall Lane and Hillsborough compare to clubs across the two levels of the English game?

1 . Premier League and Championship attendance table From 44th to 1st, here's how the average home attendances all the teams in the top two tiers of English football compare. Photo Sales

2 . Rotherham United (44th) Average attendance at AESSEAL New York Stadium this season: 10,752 Photo Sales

3 . AFC Bournemouth (43rd) Average attendance at Vitality Stadium this season: 11,077 Photo Sales