One former Sheffield United is among the names linked with a Championship vacancy

A number of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals are on the hunt for a permanent manager ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, and one former Blades boss is among the names linked to the vacancy at Plymouth Argyle.

Argyle sacked head coach Ian Foster on April 1 after just three months at the helm. Director of football Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell were appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season, as the Devon club secured safety on the final day alongside Sheffield Wednesday. They beat Hull City 1-0 to finish one point ahead of Birmingham City while they placed one position and two points below the Owls, who won at Sunderland to clinch their spot in the second tier for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City and Sunderland are also searching for permanent managers but ex-Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is among the names tipped to take over at Plymouth. Liam Rosenior, surprisingly sacked by Hull last week, is another name said to be on Plymouth’s radar.

Heckingbottom has been out of work since he was dismissed by the Blades at the beginning of December after United were hammered 5-0 by Vincent Kompany’s Burnley. He was replaced by Chris Wilder, who penned an 18-month deal.

The former Leeds United and Barnsley boss took over at Bramall Lane in November 2021 and guided the club from the bottom half of the table to the Championship play-offs. The Blades were knocked out by Nottingham Forest but in his first full season, Heckingbottom clinched promotion as the Blades finished in the second automatic promotion spot behind Burnley.

Addressing his departure, Heckingbottom said in December: "I leave Sheffield United after three and a half years with many great memories created by many great people. I begin by thanking Prince Abdullah and the Board for entrusting me with managing such a special club. The challenges and successes have made for such a special couple of years, and it has been an honour to lead the team during this period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To the staff at Bramall Lane and in the Academy, your roles can never be underestimated or undervalued. You are the heartbeat of the club and will continue to be, regardless of who is in charge. Thank you. To all First Team staff at Shirecliffe, thank you for helping to create a fantastic place to come to work. It has been a joy! Your attitude and professionalism has helped us to navigate some potentially tricky moments and has kept us moving forwards, no matter what.

"To the players, those who have left, those who I have known a long time and those who I wish to have known longer, thank you. Working with you all is the best part of the job. The focus and spirit that you demonstrated allowed us to achieve special things. Our history-making season in the face of adversity, born out of a heart-breaking and emotional loss in the play-offs the season before, will forever be my highlight. A record 91 Championship points and FA Cup Semi-Final does not begin to tell the story. Well done and I hope to catch up with you all soon.