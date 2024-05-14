Sheffield United hero sacked by top-flight club after six-game winless run

A former Sheffield United player has been dismissed by a Scottish Premiership side after a poor run of form

Former Sheffield United midfielder Nick Montgomery has been sacked by Scottish Premiership side Hibernian after Sunday’s 4-0 hammering at the hands of Aberdeen.

The 42-year-old from Leeds took charge of the Edinburgh club in September as he replaced Lee Johnson at the helm. However, he was unable to inspire Hibs to a top half finish and has been without a win for six games while the club has won just one of their last nine matches in all competitions.

He took charge of 37 games at Hibs but won just 12, with 12 draws and 13 defeats. A club statement confirmed: “Hibernian FC can confirm that Nick Montgomery has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach. In addition, Sergio Raimundo and Miguel Miranda have also left the Club with immediate effect.”

The Gordon Family said: “As a Board this was not a decision we made lightly, but felt it a necessary one to move the team forward. Although Nick and his coaching team worked tirelessly, their efforts didn’t deliver the results we had hoped for. We’d like to thank Nick, Sergio, and Miguel for all of their hard work and dedication, and wish them all the best for the future.”

David Gray will take charge of the Scottish Premiership side for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

Montgomery spent 12 years at Bramall Lane, making 398 appearances for the Blades with 11 goals and 10 assists throughout his United career. He was named the club’s Player of the Season in 2010. He played in the Championship, Premier League and League One with the Blades before joining Millwall on loan in 2012.

