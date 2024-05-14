Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Exclusive: Sheffield United promotion hero amongst high-profile names leaving Bramall Lane this summer

Double promotion-winning hero Ollie Norwood will be amongst the summer departures confirmed when Sheffield United publish their retained list this week, The Star understands. The 33-year-old midfielder has made over 220 appearances for the Blades since his bargain move from Brighton in 2018, helping United reach the Premier League in 2019 and 2023 and finishing ninth in the top-flight in 2020.

Norwood played enough games in last season’s promotion season to earn a one-year contract extension at Bramall Lane but will leave this summer amid boss Chris Wilder’s desire to “freshen up” a group that has suffered a sorry relegation this term. Norwood has played 30 times this season and is one of seven men to have worn the captain’s armband.

The former Northern Ireland international, whose midfield passing range was instrumental in United’s rise during Wilder’s first term in charge, could make an emotional farewell appearance this weekend when the Blades face Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane before signing off for a key summer. Sources close to the player have claimed that he was made aware of the decision over his future only recently, ahead of a ‘farewell’ interview with the Blades’ media staff.

Norwood will not be the only high-profile figure to depart this summer, with more than a dozen first-team players nearing the end of their current deals. Wilder has already signalled his intention to trigger the option in Ben Osborn’s deal, to keep him at the club for at least another season, while Cameron Archer’s return to Aston Villa was sealed by the Blades’ relegation back to the Championship.

Speaking about the end-of-season process of making decisions on players’ futures in general, Wilder said: “I don't enjoy it because there are some real difficult decisions and when I was a young manager I had to tell 18-year-old players that they no longer had a career in professional football. So I'm not heartless, but I am ruthless in my approach to it and it has to be right. There's no sentiment involved in it.

“There's no: ‘He's done this and that for us in the past.’ These are really well-thought-out decisions that you don't always get right, we understand that. But a lot of discussion and thought goes into it from me and the coaches, in terms of who's going to be on the next journey and who will leave us with a shake of the hand and a thank you.”