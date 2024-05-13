Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rhian Brewster earmarked for key Sheffield United role after latest injury return at Everton

Unfortunate striker Rhian Brewster “deserves a run” in the Sheffield United side after his remarkable recent injury misfortune, boss Chris Wilder has insisted, after the former Liverpool striker made his return off the bench in defeat at Everton at the weekend. The forward has made just 13 appearances in a season disrupted by fitness and suspension issues.

Brewster faces a make-or-break season as he enters the final year of his current Blades deal, with United still to see real value for the big-money fee paid to Liverpool for his services back in 2020. There have been glimpses of his ability in his fleeting appearances but both he and United will hope for better fortune back in the Championship next term.

“Yeah, he deserves a run,” Wilder said of Brewster. “He’s been outstanding and we just need him to be healthy right the way through. And if we can get the best out of Rhian, and Gus Hamer, and Blaster [Oliver Arblaster], and my other senior players, [we'll be okay].”

United’s fitness record has been one of Wilder’s main frustrations since he returned to Bramall Lane, with so many of his squad unable to play 90 minutes at a consistent level, and there was familiar injury woe on the eve of United’s last-ever trip to Goodison Park when Ben Osborn felt a tight hamstring in training.

That led to Yasser Larouci making a rare start at left wing-back and then Max Lowe replacing him on his own return from injury. Youngsters Andre Brooks and Arblaster were also forced off in the second half, ahead of next weekend’s final game of the season at home to Tottenham Hotspur.