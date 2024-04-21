HANDS ON: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is heavily involved in discussions over the future direction of the club

Sheffield United’s hopes of surviving relegation took a huge blow on Saturday after their closest rivals Burnley walked away with a comfortable 4-1 win at Bramall Lane. The Blades remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with just 16 points on the board, having lost 23 of their games this season.

As we enter the final weeks of the 2023/24 season, we’ve rounded up some of the latest headlines for Sheffield United and their league rivals.

Blades ‘need new owners’ says ex CEO

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness believes Sheffield United need to seriously consider a club takeover in order to fix their financial frustrations and give them a better chance of competing in the Premier League in the future.

Wyness served as CEO for the Toffees between 2004 and 2009 and currently runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs. He has suggested that the Blades’ current owner is not at Premier League level, due to the inability to splash out the same levels as cash as other clubs. Wyness believes in order for Sheffield United to ‘keep moving forward’, a changing of hands at the very top needs to be considered.

“I don’t feel for Sheffield United fans because they understand that the owner does not have deep pockets to play the Premier League game,” he said on the Football Insider Insider Track Podcast. “He has been honest and it seems that they can appreciate that. It’s a great club and I think they need new owners with deep pockets — if they can do that I believe Sheffield United can keep moving forward.”

Nottingham Forest could command ‘huge’ fee for key player

Sheffield United’s relegation rivals Nottingham Forest have a big fight ahead of them as they battle to stay above the bottom three. Their troubles won’t end once the season comes to a close, though, as the club must consider selling key players in order to keep within profit and sustainability guidelines.

A number of key players have been linked with potential exits this summer and a Football Insider update claims that Forest have named their price for Murillo, who only joined the club last year. The report says that the Reds ‘will demand well in excess of £20 million’ for the centre-back, who has played in all but three Premier League fixtures this season.