Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls face Blackburn this afternoon in a huge game in the Championship relegation scrap, and Wednesday have a chance to climb out of the bottom three with a win after both Huddersfield Town and Birmingham dropped points on Saturday afternoon.

Huddersfield were heavily beaten by Swansea City in a 4-0 defeat, while Rotherham United held the Blues to a 0-0 draw that opened things up for Danny Röhl’s side when they visit Ewood Park.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bielik, who worked with Rovers manager, John Eustace, during their time together at St. Andrews, is hoping for a favour – insisting that they can still secure safety as they begin preparations for their trip to Huddersfield next week.

“I will call John Eustace and I will beg him to win,” he is quoted as saying by BirminghamLive. “If they win tomorrow I think they will be safe, so hopefully they are on it and can help us a little bit to reach our aim…

“Everything is in our hands. We need to go to Huddersfield and beat them… They don’t have an easy time, especially after two big losses. We are trying to stay positive. The mood is OK after the game, the dressing room is obviously quiet. This is not what we expected but everything is still in our hands.