Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder will make a decision this weekend over whether to keep under-pressure Sheffield United goalkeeper Ivo Grbic in the firing line for Wednesday’s trip to Manchester United. The Croatian’s difficult start to life in England continued with an unconvincing display against Burnley on Saturday, a 4-1 victory leaving Wilder conceding that the Blades are heading for relegation.

Grbic couldn’t get down in time to prevent Jacob Bruun Larsen’s deflected effort trickling over his line, and could only divert Burnley’s second into the roof of his own net after it took a nick off Auston Trusty. There were ironic cheers when Grbic made a routine second-half save, with many fans questioning the wisdom in his January signing from Atletico Madrid based on the evidence so far of Grbic in a United shirt.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grbic was brought in amid Wes Foderingham’s decision not to sign the new deal offered to him earlier this season, with fellow stoppers Adam Davies and Jordan Amissah also out of contract in the summer.

Asked about Grbic’s display, and how the goalkeeper has not started his Bramall Lane career well, Wilder said: “No, no. We understand that. Obviously we made a decision and it was an opportunity to bring him in. There was a reason we brought him in, we weren’t comfortable in that position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let’s get it right, I don’t think anyone was comfortable in that position. So everyone was clamouring and we thought it was the right thing to do but obviously it’s not been a great start for the big man.

“Goals are going in too easily, I don’t think there’s much protection in front of him from a defensive point of view. Whether we play a back four or five, it’s individual fundamental defending. Getting tight to people, showing people down the line, stopping crosses, defending inside the goal. Recovery runs from midfield players. And then just a desire to keep the ball out the net.”