“Realist” Chris Wilder has admitted, for the first time, that Sheffield United are heading towards the Championship after their 4-1 hammering at home to Burnley. The defeat saw United booed off by their fed-up home supporters after another chastening afternoon at Bramall Lane.

United are now one goal away from equalling the unwanted Premier League record for the most goals conceded in a season, set by Derby County in 2007/08, and head to Manchester United on Wednesday before travelling to Newcastle United at the weekend.

Thousands of Blades fans had voted with their feet well before the final whistle by leaving the ground and Wilder admitted: "We all understand the situation. I'm not being defeatist, I'm just being a realist that the season really is gone. We have an obligation to our supporters and the league to be as competitive as we possibly can.”

On the jeers - both for individual players, including goalkeeper Ivo Grbic for another unconvicing display and Vini Souza after he was substituted - Wilder added: "You've got to get on with it. I didn't see anybody have a go at Jayden Bogle, I didn't see anybdoy have a go at Oli Arblaster.”

United, who had two golden chances early on through Oli McBurnie and Ben Brereton Diaz, fell 2-0 behind through goals from Jacob Bruun Larsen and Lorenz Assignon in the space of two minutes. That was something that Wilder had identified as a problem early in his reign but in recent weeks United looked like they had rectified it.

“When we're not right, we're nearly there,” Wilder added. “At times we get there, but the majority of times, we're nearly there. We can't expect a well done for the last 15, 20 minutes - the game was done. I look around when the temperature goes up a little bit and there aren't many really stepping forward in those big moments.