Senegal versus England. The champions of Africa against the country which basks in its status as being the home of the modern game. A match, scheduled to take place inside Al Bayt Stadium, which will decide whether Aliou Cisse’s side or Gareth Southgate’s squad reach the last eight of the World Cup.

Ndiaye’s performance during Senegal’s meeting with Ecuador earlier this week should make him a shoe-in to start their clash with the Three Lions. Coming on the back of a hugely impressive cameo when Cisse’s men overcame the host nation Qatar, the United forward’s trickery, movement and at times downright impudence helped lay the foundations for a win which saw them advance beyond the group stages for the first time in 20 years. Ndiaye’s emergence might not compensate for the loss of Sadio Mane, who suffered a debilitating injury on the eve of the tournament. But, given the confidence which appears to be flowing through the Senegalese right now, it has gone some way towards filling the void created by Mane’s absence.

“Don’t party, don’t be happy,” Kalidou Koulibaly, the Chelsea centre-half, told supporters back in Dakar following the win over the South Americans. “We did something good but it’s only the beginning. We are Senegal. We fear no one. Lots of teams don’t want to play against us.”

Koulibaly’s words won’t intimidate England, who remain unbeaten in the Middle East after bookending a draw with the USA with thumpings of Iran and Wales. But they will remind Southgate that Senegal aren’t likely to be cowed by the occasion either. And with someone like Ndiaye within their ranks - a player who embraces high-stake situations and seemingly believes he was born for moments like this - that makes them dangerous opponents. Very dangerous indeed.

Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United and Senegal: George Wood/Getty Images

Idrissa Gueye, who is suspended for Sunday’s clash, is also convinced Ndiaye and his fellow countrymen can progress.

“The last 16 is not the objective,” Gueye, the Senegal midfielder, said. “We see beyond that. We have no limits. We have a squad that can go far.”

Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

