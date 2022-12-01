Evidence suggests Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye will relish Senegal's World Cup clash with England
Given everything we know about Iliman Ndiaye, analysing his career so far with Sheffield United despite the fact it is still in its infancy, you suspect the stage he is preparing to perform on will bring the best out of the youngster.
Senegal versus England. The champions of Africa against the country which basks in its status as being the home of the modern game. A match, scheduled to take place inside Al Bayt Stadium, which will decide whether Aliou Cisse’s side or Gareth Southgate’s squad reach the last eight of the World Cup.
Ndiaye’s performance during Senegal’s meeting with Ecuador earlier this week should make him a shoe-in to start their clash with the Three Lions. Coming on the back of a hugely impressive cameo when Cisse’s men overcame the host nation Qatar, the United forward’s trickery, movement and at times downright impudence helped lay the foundations for a win which saw them advance beyond the group stages for the first time in 20 years. Ndiaye’s emergence might not compensate for the loss of Sadio Mane, who suffered a debilitating injury on the eve of the tournament. But, given the confidence which appears to be flowing through the Senegalese right now, it has gone some way towards filling the void created by Mane’s absence.
“Don’t party, don’t be happy,” Kalidou Koulibaly, the Chelsea centre-half, told supporters back in Dakar following the win over the South Americans. “We did something good but it’s only the beginning. We are Senegal. We fear no one. Lots of teams don’t want to play against us.”
Koulibaly’s words won’t intimidate England, who remain unbeaten in the Middle East after bookending a draw with the USA with thumpings of Iran and Wales. But they will remind Southgate that Senegal aren’t likely to be cowed by the occasion either. And with someone like Ndiaye within their ranks - a player who embraces high-stake situations and seemingly believes he was born for moments like this - that makes them dangerous opponents. Very dangerous indeed.
Ndiaye has scored nine times in 21 appearances for United this season, with four of those efforts coming against direct rivals in the race for Premier League football. Coupled with the two goals he claimed on his full senior debut and the collectors’ item of a finish which settled last term’s contest with Fulham, it is clear he thrives in the spotlight. Given the profile his displays in the Middle East have now afforded him, Ndiaye will be gracing one of domestic football’s most prestigious divisions in the very near future. Whether United, who are preparing for this month’s derby against Huddersfield Town ranked second in the Championship, go up or not. But Bramall Lane’s hierarchy must ensure he remains in situ until the end of the campaign. Even if, as Cisse hopes, he shines against an England defence likely to include two United academy graduates; Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker.
Idrissa Gueye, who is suspended for Sunday’s clash, is also convinced Ndiaye and his fellow countrymen can progress.
“The last 16 is not the objective,” Gueye, the Senegal midfielder, said. “We see beyond that. We have no limits. We have a squad that can go far.”