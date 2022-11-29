Named in the starting eleven following an impressive cameo against Qatar four days ago, Ndiaye repaid Aliou Cisse’s faith with an impressive display as the African champions beat Ecuador to finish second in Group A.

A first half penalty from Watford’s Ismaila Sarr appeared to have put the Senegalse in the driving seat. Moises Caicedo, whose Brighton and Hove Albion team mate Piero Hincapie fouled Sarr, hauled the South Americans back level. But Kalidou Koulibaly, the Chelsea defender, pounced to send Ndiaye and his colleagues through.

Ndiaye immediately justified his selection, with the dynamism the 22-year-old added to Senegal’s work immediately evident. Deployed on the right hand side of their attack, with Watford’s Sarr operating on the left, Ndiaye announced his presence by beating Pervis Estupinan before ghosting inside and curling a shot just wide as Cisse’s men applied some early pressure.

When that began to wane, Ndiaye was instrumental in helping Senegal regain control of a contest they had to win in order to stand a realistic chance of advancing to the last 16. A delightful piece of skill left the Ecuadorian’s rearguard scrambling before Hincapie flattened Sarr inside the box. In a display of confidence, Ndiaye appeared to grab the ball before the Watford striker stepped-up to convert the spot-kick he had won.

Caicedo thought he had secured the point Ecuador required to qualify when he swept home after the break until Koulibaly, the Chelsea defender, restored Senegal’s advantage.

Sheffield United and Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye (left) impressed against Ecuador: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

Senegal's forward #18 Ismaila Sarr (R) celebrates with teammate Iliman Ndiaye: UNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

