Manager Paul Heckingbottom and his assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester were already expecting a flurry of interest in the Senegal attacker before his exploits at the World Cup in Qatar.

With Ndiaye excelling on his full debut at the tournament, helping Aliou Cisse’s side beat Ecuador and set up a last 16 tie against England, United are now convinced they will receive a number of concrete bids when the transfer window reopens next month.

Despite funding themselves in a precarious position - having failed to extend the 22-year-old’s contract before he burst onto the scene in the Middle East - Heckingbottom is understood to have warned his employers that it would be a major mistake to do business now. Even if that means allowing Ndiaye to enter the final 12 months of his present agreement, which expires in the summer of 2024.

Although Heckingbottom has not commented on the youngster’s situation specifically, he did tell journalists before the tournament began that he regards “protecting my squad” as one of the most important aspects of his job. Despite removing himself from negotiations with Ndiaye and his representative, in order to focus solely on footballer matters, that has prompted Heckingbottom to warn that losing him now could derail the progress United have made since August.

They entered the pause in the domestic fixture schedule second in the Championship table, three points behind leaders Burnley and two ahead of third placed Blackburn Rovers. Ndiaye has netted round a quarter of United’s goals in the competition so far this term.

Heckingbottom’s side return to action next weekend, when Huddersfield Town make the short journey to South Yorkshire. Oli McBurnie, who like Nfiaye has netted nine times since August, hopes to be fit for that match after undergoing surgery to cure a hernia problem following last month’s victory over Cardiff City.

However, his rehabilitation was complicated when it emerged he also required treatment for an ankle complaint.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Iliman Ndiaye: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Stuart McCall, Jack Lester and Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

