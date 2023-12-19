News you can trust since 1887
Every Sheffield United player and their weekly wage according to FM24

The summer signing that tops the Sheffield United wage bill - according to FM2024

By Mark Carruthers
Published 19th Dec 2023, 19:47 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 19:50 GMT

It has been a difficult season so far for Sheffield United as they have struggled upon their return to the Premier League.

Former manager Paul Heckingbottom was active in the transfer market during the summer as he brought in the likes of Gustavo Hamer, Auston Trusty and Cameron Archer all agreed to join the Blades ahead of the new season. There were some blows in the transfer market with Sander Berge joining fellow Premier League newcomers Burnley and Iliman Ndiaye head to French giants Marseille.

Yet for all of the business conducted, the Blades have struggled and head into Friday night's tough-looking trip to in-form Aston Villa sat at the bottom of the table after winning just two of their first 17 league games.

With Chris Wilder now in charge after replacing Heckingbottom, thoughts are quickly turning towards the January transfer window and strengthening the ranks - but with another increase in the wage bill set to take place, who earns the highest weekly wage in the Blades squad?

We fired up FM2024 to see who the world's most popular football management simulation suggests is the highest earner at Bramall Lane?

FM2024 weekly wage: £10,000

1. Sheffield, England, 9th December 2023. James McAtee of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

FM2024 weekly wage: £10,000 Photo: Simon Bellis

FM2024 weekly wage: £10,000

2. Ismaila Coulibaly

FM2024 weekly wage: £10,000

FM2024 weekly wage: £12,000

3. Adam Davies

FM2024 weekly wage: £12,000

FM2024 weekly wage: £15,000

4. Ben Osborn

FM2024 weekly wage: £15,000

