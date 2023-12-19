Chris Wilder has challenged Sheffield United's youngsters to be the next starlet to step up and seize their Premier League chance, if and when it arrives. The Blades boss has used the likes of Will Osula and Andre Brooks extensively since returning to Bramall Lane, while Sydie Peck also made his senior United debut in the win over Brentford earlier this month.

The trio are three of the most talented youngsters from United's famed Shirecliffe academy, whose graduates have helped supplement the first-team squad with a number of ill-timed injuries and suspensions limiting the options at the manager's disposal. Paul Heckingbottom, Wilder's predecessor, also gave first-team minutes to Brooks, Osula and Louie Marsh earlier in the season while goalkeeper Jordan Amissah has also been on the bench in Premier League games so far this term.

All have been included on merit, rather than tokenism, with Wilder setting the challenge to their U21 teammates to follow the lead of Brooks and Co. and put themselves in contention for a dream top-flight chance. "It's really good for the academy, good for the coaches and over the long period that we've been here there's been some outstanding footballers that have come out of the city," said Wilder, himself a Sheffield-born player who went on to represent his boyhood club. "And some bang average ones as well, we'll not talk about those!

"It's up to those boys to see if they can get into that bracket of being really good and making a decent career. They've got off to a good start but we'll be tough on them. We'll love them as well and it gives everybody a whole lot of pride seeing the likes of Brooksy and Osula going toe-to-toe with some world-class performers.

"We are going to use [the younger players] and the pathway is open. I watched the under-21s last week and I said that to them: 'Look at the first team, look what's happening, who's the next cab off the rank? Can it be you?' It's about what you need to do individually to be the next one involved in the first team and hopefully pushing to get into the team."

While the exuberance and freshness of youth can have an obvious beneficial effect, there is also a flip side to that particular coin that Wilder highlighted on Saturday after a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea. United frustrated their hosts in the first 45 minutes before going off-script early in the second half in what their manager called "a mad 15 minutes", which saw goals from Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson seal victory for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Wilder felt United showed their "naivety" in chasing the game and opening it up, which played right into Chelsea's hands. "First half, we were okay," Wilder said. "But they're the fine lines and little minor details that hurt you. They're learning on the job, it's a young group. It's not an excuse; this is where we're at. It's young in terms of age and definitely in terms of Premier League experience.