Chris Wilder has offered an insight into the thinking that will shape Sheffield United's transfer window after suggesting he will look to repeat his previous success in the loan and free agent markets when the January sales begin next month. The Blades boss is hoping that heightened optimism about his side's survival chances persuades owner Prince Abdullah to loosen the purse strings and back him when the window opens in a fortnight.

Wilder has already signalled his intention to "wheel and deal" in the upcoming window, with a number of players who have failed to make the required impression at Bramall Lane so far potentially moving on as he looks to put his stamp on things. Amongst those who could potentially leave include forgotten midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly, while United could look to recoup some cash by selling Daniel Jebbison ahead of a likely free-transfer departure in the summer.

United's owner Prince Abdullah elected to keep his powder mostly dry in the summer, handing Wilder's predecessor Paul Heckingbottom a miserly £20m budget for permanent signings which only changed when key men Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge were sold. United instead elected to use the Premier League millions to reset financially but it is not an approach that has proved successful on the field, with United bottom of the table heading into Friday's trip to Aston Villa.

But whatever funds Wilder has at his disposal he will fall back on previous clever recruitment that was a hallmark of his first spell in charge, with free transfers such as David McGoldrick and Enda Stevens playing key roles alongside loan stars like Dean Henderson. "You want to be what you are and we're not trying to be anyone different," said Wilder, who has also utilised academy stars Will Osula and Andre Brooks since returning to Bramall Lane earlier this month.

"I'm not speaking out of turn but we understand that this is where the football club is. No-one's embarrassed about it and we get on with it. We work with what we've got, look at loans like we have done and try to look at free transfers like we have done. Try to look at boys who can potentially can go and bridge the gap. From an academy point of view, and I'm not saying Brooks and Osula are going to be world-beaters ... but they held their own against a top team in Europe."

While the amount in Wilder's transfer kitty will pale in comparison compared to what Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is playing with at St. James' Park, the Blades boss is still taking inspiration from the north-east side in terms of how they have maximised every riyal spent by their Saudi owners.