Sheffield United could be handed a number of early boosts for their trip to Aston Villa on Friday night

Aston Villa have been dealt a fresh injury worry ahead of Friday evening's visit of Sheffield United after defender Pau Torres limped off in their feisty 2-1 win at Brentford on Sunday.

The Spaniard took his place on the bench after leaving the fray with 10 minutes remaining, with Birmingham World reporting the player looked in pain as he sat down and watched the rest of the game play out.

Villa came from 1-0 down to beat Brentford, in a game that saw 10 players yellow carded while the Bees had Ben Mee sent off. The visitors had Boubacar Kamara red carded, meaning he will definitely be absent for the visit of the Blades.

Of Torres' injury, Emery said: "Hopefully it's a small injury. Hopefully. The big problem today is the red card of Kamara."

Villa's win moved them level on points with Liverpool in second and kept them just a point behind league leaders Arsenal. Following Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Sunday, Villa remain the only Premier League club to win all of their home matches this term, highlighting the size of the task facing Chris Wilder's side at Villa Park later this week.

Despite maintaining their impressive run, Emery was not getting carried away on Sunday as he turns his focus to Sheffield United. He said: "Let’s keep going. Even when we lost in Nottingham Forest we were trying to send the same message, ‘keep going, move on.’ When we were drawing in Bournemouth it was a very good point but it was not enough to be 100 per cent comfortable.

