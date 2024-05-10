Everton warning for Sheffield United as former Blade's form hailed

Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Everton manager Sean Dyche has warned Sheffield United that his side are looking to finish their season with a sense of pride ahead of their fixture at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have already secured their survival in the Premier League ahead of the penultimate fixture of the season for the first time in three years.

Manager Dyche wants his players to relish their final home league match of the season against the South Yorkshire side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “We want to reward all of us really: the players, the staff and the fans for what ends up being a positive season, after some very tricky times.”

“Afterwards, it’ll be the first time in a number of years we can have a walk around in a fashion that is rewarding for the players and the fans.”

Despite Everton having lost five of their last seven home league matches against the Blades the odds are in the favour of the home side.

One player looking to capitalise on these odds will be former blade Dominic Calvert-Lewin who after a difficult season personally is finishing on form with four goals his last five matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Calvert-Lewin, Dyche said: “I think slowly but surely over this season he has earned the right to be considered where he is, which is a very good striker and he is rewarding himself with goals as well.”

The striker could also make a late bid to join England’s EURO 2024 squad on which Dyche said: “You never know in football because it is very form-related but I would be surprised if that happened now.”