Everton warning for Sheffield United as former Blade's form hailed
The Toffees have already secured their survival in the Premier League ahead of the penultimate fixture of the season for the first time in three years.
Manager Dyche wants his players to relish their final home league match of the season against the South Yorkshire side.
He said: “We want to reward all of us really: the players, the staff and the fans for what ends up being a positive season, after some very tricky times.”
“Afterwards, it’ll be the first time in a number of years we can have a walk around in a fashion that is rewarding for the players and the fans.”
Despite Everton having lost five of their last seven home league matches against the Blades the odds are in the favour of the home side.
One player looking to capitalise on these odds will be former blade Dominic Calvert-Lewin who after a difficult season personally is finishing on form with four goals his last five matches.
On Calvert-Lewin, Dyche said: “I think slowly but surely over this season he has earned the right to be considered where he is, which is a very good striker and he is rewarding himself with goals as well.”
The striker could also make a late bid to join England’s EURO 2024 squad on which Dyche said: “You never know in football because it is very form-related but I would be surprised if that happened now.”
The match at Goodison Park will be United's final away trip of a hugely disappointing campaign which saw them officially relegated two weeks ago at Newcastle.
