Key figures return to Sheffield United in key recruitment roles

Sheffield United have confirmed two new appointments to their recruitment department ahead of a key summer in the transfer market. The Blades have appointed former player and coach Jamie Hoyland as their new first-team scout, with Mikey Allen returning to the club as the new head of recruitment.

The club say that the return of Allen, the former head of United’s analysis department, will see a “greater shift towards a more data driven approach following a previously successful 16-year spell at Bramall Lane heading up the club’s analysis department.”

The restructure follows the departure of long-serving head of recruitment Paul Mitchell earlier this season. Hoyland has previously worked in the Premier League with Everton and West Ham and boss Chris Wilder said: “This is tremendous news for the club as we welcome two individuals who will play a major role in one of the most important recruitment periods this club has seen in the past decade.

“Boosting the recruitment department, this was something which everyone from board level down to management agreed was necessary, and these two individuals won’t be the last ones we appoint to a new look team. I’ve worked successfully with Mike before, he’s no stranger to the club, and Jamie is someone who will need no introduction to Blades fans either from his time as a player and his work with the academy.