Chris wilder’s Blades to go Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton have no fresh injury issues ahead of Saturday’s clash with Sheffield United but will be without three long-term absentees.

Vitalii Mykolenko (ankle), Nathan Patterson (hamstring) and Dele (groin) missed Everton’s 1-1 draw at Luton Town last Friday and remain unavailable for their final home game of the season. United go to Goodison Park for a game with little riding on it, having already had relegation confirmed.

Everton also have pride to play for and little else, having confirmed their safety with a 1-0 win over Brentford last month. Manager Dyche is keen to finish as high as possible but has suggested he may rotate slightly for Saturday’s visit of the Blades to Merseyside - although the Toffees boss insists his priority will be to win and so there will be no liberties taken.

"Most are around it,” Dyche said of his squad’s fitness levels. “We've not got anyone seriously injured so it should be the [same] group ready to go again. I always believe in playing a team that can win a game so that'll be the main thing.

“There might be certain changes but we'll wait and see. We've come through training today unscathed, so it's pretty much the group that we can change, if we feel it's right, but we want to go and win the game – that is our mindset.”

United have far more fitness issues to contend with going into Saturday’s clash, with as many as eight absences through injury or illness. Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Oli McBurnie and Chris Basham are all out for the season with returns for John Egan and George Baldock unlikely. Tom Davies and Daniel Jebbison have been back in training.

