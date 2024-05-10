Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Vulnerable” Sheffield United braced for transfer interest in ex-Coventry man Gus Hamer after relegation

Sheffield United want to keep Gustavo Hamer at Bramall Lane next season, manager Chris Wilder has confirmed, after the former Coventry City star was linked with a £15m exit this summer. The Blades are bracing themselves for interest in some of their star names after relegation this season, with one or two key sales expected to make up the shortfall in income.

Rival clubs have also been credited with an interest in the likes of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza, who are unlikely to see the prospect of a season in the Championship as part of their career progression. Hamer was one of the best players in the Championship before being given his Premier League chance by United on the eve of the current campaign, after Sander Berge was sold to Burnley.

With five goals and seven assists to his name he has been one of United’s biggest creative forces in an otherwise forgettable season and if United can keep hold of him and youngster Oliver Arblaster, boss Wilder will be able to call upon one of the strongest central midfield partnerships in the Championship next season.

Speaking about Hamer’s future ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Everton, Wilder said: “There are certain players who maybe won't want to be a part of that journey as well, so we understand that and have to be smart and make sure we get value for money on those players who are going out. There are players we want to keep, and Gus is one of them. And Jayden [Bogle] is one of those, and Arblaster as well.

“We are in a little bit of a vulnerable position because of the finances involved in the Premier League, so I can't sit here and categorically say they're going to be here for the next five years. I just don't think that happens, and that's the case for the majority of Premier League clubs as well, never mind a team that's had a disappointing season and is going to find itself in the Championship next season.