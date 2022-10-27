Sheffield United’s form has slumped over recent weeks and they will be hoping to get results back on track. The Blades make the trip to the Hawthorns this weekend to take on West Brom.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are currently 5th in the Championship table. Here is a look at some of the latest headlines regarding the club...

Everton competition for youngster

Sheffield United have been credited with an interest in Aberdeen youngster Lewis Pirie but will face competition from Everton for his signature, as reported by the Daily Record. The forward is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is attracting Premier League interest at the moment.

Injury update emerges regarding pair

Jack Robinson and John Fleck are both ready to start if needed. The latter has recently returned to the action but defender Robinson is yet to feature this term as he fights back from a knee injury.

Heckingbottom has provided this update regarding the pair to The Star: “They’re not 100 per cent but we can start them, no problem. I’m very conscious of the fact we’re low on numbers so we’re going to be using all the players and making sure we make changes from the bench.”

West Brom new boss speaks out ahead of Sheffield United clash

New West Brom boss Carlos Corberan takes on Sheffield United in his first match in charge on Saturday. The former Huddersfield Town man has replaced ex-Blades manager Steve Bruce at the Hawthorns.