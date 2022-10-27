McBurnie scored his sixth goal in 13 outings so far this season when Paul Heckingbottom’s side came from 2-0 down to secure a point against fellow promotion hopefuls Norwich City last weekend.

After beginning that match on the bench, as Heckingbottom attempts to manage the player’s workload, McBurnie could start when United return to action at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Despite admitting to keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old’s condition, Heckingbottom believes McBurnie’s determination and durability means he can be coaxed through United’s remaining five games before the top two tiers of English football shut down for the tournament in Qatar.

“We’re looking at Oli day by day but, if I hadn’t told you all what he had, I don’t think any of you would know,” Heckingbottom said. “He’s got a high pain threshold, he’s been scoring goals and he hasn’t used it as any excuse for a drop in performance. It can’t be an excuse and it hasn’t been, so credit to Oli for that.”

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie is playing through the pain barrier: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

According to Heckingbottom, McBurnie has been receiving treatment on the injury “for a while now” although no details have been given on exactly when it was diagnosed. However, since missing United’s defeat to Stoke City earlier this month through suspension, the Scotland international has completed only one of their last three matches; the loss to Coventry City which was sandwiched in between draws with Blackpool and Dean Smith’s men.

Three points clear of second place following last month’s victory over Preston North End, United are preparing for the visit to The Hawthorns in fifth; six behind new leaders Burnley and four adrift of their nearest challengers Queens Park Rangers.

Ensuring McBurnie remains fit is of critical importance as United look to eat away at that deficit, particularly with Vincent Kompany’s men set to appear at Bramall Lane next weekend.

“Playing Saturday and then Tuesday might be difficult,” Heckingbottom said. “But Oli is ready to stay out there and give everything he can.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage